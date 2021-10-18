Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 14,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 235,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 136.66%.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAG. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Green by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

