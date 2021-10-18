PlayDapp Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $187.39 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00196328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

