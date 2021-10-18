Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Achieves $600,602.57

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $600,602.57 and $134,969.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

