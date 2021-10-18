Playtech (LON:PTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $683.50

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 683.50 ($8.93) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 4952408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.20 ($5.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 432.76.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

