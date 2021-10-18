Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

