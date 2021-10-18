PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0517

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $219,410.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00195637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00090129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

