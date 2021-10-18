Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.53 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.