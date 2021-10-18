Polar (POLARV3) Market Cap Achieves $338,161.25

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polar has a total market cap of $338,161.25 and approximately $22,225.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

