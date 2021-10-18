Polkadex Price Tops $19.14 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $19.14 or 0.00031108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

