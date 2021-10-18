Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.55 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $645,169.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

