PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.60 million and $1.19 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar's total supply is 88,859,568 coins and its circulating supply is 14,609,568 coins. PolkaWar's official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

