Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $418.61 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $418.61 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00297296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

