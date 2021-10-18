Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUCOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

