Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.25.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.
