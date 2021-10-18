PolypuX (PUX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. PolypuX has a market cap of $39,116.24 and approximately $2,916.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

