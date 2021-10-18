Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00011485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,727,747.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

