Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. 63,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 265.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

