PotlatchDeltic (PCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCH stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

