PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

