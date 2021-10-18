Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

