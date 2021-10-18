Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in September

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

