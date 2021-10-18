Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $1.32 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,120,612 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

