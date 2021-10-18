PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $16,120.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001485 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,883,832,878 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

