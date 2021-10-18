Project Inverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,269.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 12% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $553,613.38 and $120,269.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

