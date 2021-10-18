ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,530 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 204.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

