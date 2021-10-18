ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,091 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of DEN opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

