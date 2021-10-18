ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,810 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.96% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

