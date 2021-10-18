ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $135.71 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $152.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $22,972,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,809,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,582,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.