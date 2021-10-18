Prosper (PROS) Market Cap Tops $10.00 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Prosper has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $2.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00065788 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011500 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

