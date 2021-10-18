Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. 20,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.