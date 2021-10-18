Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Financial Survey

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 33.03 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.29 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.40%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Proterra beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

