Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.25

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

