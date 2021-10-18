Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.92.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 59,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,524. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

