PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PSB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $176.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

