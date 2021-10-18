PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $4.38 on Monday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

