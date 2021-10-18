Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.