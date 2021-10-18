Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,525 shares of company stock worth $21,732,351 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSY stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

