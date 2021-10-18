Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.