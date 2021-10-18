Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.04 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.62 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.