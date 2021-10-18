Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

