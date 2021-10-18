Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

