Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $423,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

