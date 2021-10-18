Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $1.32 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $476,734,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $238,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

