Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $3.15 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMC. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

