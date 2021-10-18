Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLT stock opened at $272.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.