Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

