Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $183.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -190.92 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.