Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,853 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

