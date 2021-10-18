Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,481 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Entergy by 640.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 443,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

ETR stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.