Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.