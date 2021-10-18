Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

